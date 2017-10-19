Politics
After Gen. John Kelly delivered an impassioned speech defending President Trump’s phone call with a Gold Star family, Rep. Frederica Wilson said he “will say anything” to “keep his job.”

During a speech to the White House press corps, Kelly referred to Wilson as an “empty barrel” for sharing the contents of Trump’s call with the family, wherein Trump allegedly said that their son, “knew what he was getting into.” Kelly said he was “broken hearted” to hear that Wilson had told the media about the call.

Wilson responded shortly afterwards that, “John Kelly’s trying to keep his job. He will say anything.”

