Geraldo Rivera To Frederica Wilson: ‘Have You No Shame?’ [VIDEO]

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera said Friday that Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson’s comments about White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly showed a lack of dignity during a “Fox and Friends” segment.

The Florida representative’s comments about President Donald Trump’s condolences to a soldier’s widow show a lack of dignity. Kelly’s speech at the White House Thursday was “the least political speech” he’s ever heard and any effort to tear him down was partisan and shameful, Rivera said.

“That was the least political speech I have heard in years from Washington. That was the most heartfelt speech,” Rivera said. “To take the president’s condolence call to the widow and make that like everything else, it’s just like everything else, and at some point you’ve got to think where’s the dignity? Have you no shame?”

WATCH:

“I just wish that she would drop it. Let’s drop this now,” Rivera concluded. “This is the last thing this widow needs .”

NOW WATCH: FREDERICA WILSON SAYS GENERAL KELLY’S COMMENT IS RACIST:



You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]