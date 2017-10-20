Gold Star Widow Releases Trump’s Call After Husband Was Killed In Afghanistan

ARLINGTON, VA - JUNE 19: Allie Marie Hasenwinkel (L), widow of Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean E. Brazas, becomes emotional after she received a U.S. flag from Navy Captain Mark Olson as her sister-in-law Kelly Nance (2nd L), and parents-in-law Patricia (3rd L) and Ed Brazas Jr. (R) look on during the burial of Petty Officer Brazas June 19, 2012 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Petty Officer Brazas, a K-9 handler, was killed while being ambushed as he was helping a fellow officer into a helicopter in Panjaw?l, Afghanistan on May 30, 2012. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gold star widow Natasha De Alencar released the audio of a phone conversation she had with President Donald Trump in April about the death of her husband who was killed in Afghanistan.

“I am so sorry to hear about the whole situation. What a horrible thing, except that he’s an unbelievable hero,” Trump told her in the call about her husband Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, which The Washington Post released.

“Thank you. I really, really appreciated it,” she said. “I really do, sir.”

Trump also told the widow if she is ever in Washington D.C. that she is welcome in the Oval Office.

“If you’re around Washington, you come over and see me in the Oval Office,” he said. “You just come over and see me because you are just the kind of family … this is what we want.”

“Say hello to your children, and tell them your father he was a great hero that I respected,” Trump said. “Just tell them I said your father was a great hero.”

The phone call was released after White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly pushed back against Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson’s criticism that Trump told a Gold Star widow “he knew what he signed up for.”

