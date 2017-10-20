U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on proposed changes to the U.S. tax code at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump’s tax plan seems to really resonate with millennials, but only when presented as if it were a proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Campus Reform asked a number of students at George Washington University if they supported some of the features of Trump’s tax plan, but sold the provisions as key parts of Sanders’s vision for tax reform.

WATCH:

The students interviewed were incredibly supportive of a tax credit to make it easier for Americans to have and raise children, lowering the tax rate on small businesses and eliminating the estate tax, which is also called “the death tax.”

Once they realized that the features were all actually part of the Trump platform, however, students said they were pleasantly surprised but still wary of the proposal because it is associated with the current administration.

