House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi denied that there is any “fracture” in the Democratic Party like there is in the Republican Party even as some members call for her to remove herself from party leadership.

WATCH:

On ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain asked Pelosi how she responds to the “fracture” in her party, especially between members who supported Bernie Sanders versus those who supported Hillary Clinton.

“Well, let me, with all due respect, disagree with you — there is not a fracture in our party similar to what’s happening in the Republican Party,” Pelosi claimed. “My party has always been a dynamic party. It is not a rubber stamp party. … That’s the vitality of it.”

Pelosi argued that while some in her party have asked her to step down, she “can name an overwhelming number of people” who want her to remain in her leadership role.

“I feel very confident in what I’m doing and the support that I have, but please don’t think that it is anything like the fracture that is in the Republican Party,” Pelosi declared.

Meghan McCain shot right back at Pelosi, responding, “That’s from winning, though. I mean, President Trump is in the White House, so there’s a breakdown someplace.”

“This is our turn,” Pelosi said, before repeating the Democrats’ new slogan, “Better deal, better jobs, better pay, better future for the American people” and asserting that the Democrats’ sole problem is in its messaging.

