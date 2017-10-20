Trump Connects Rising Crime In England To ‘Radical Islamic Terror’

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

President Donald Trump said the connected reports of rising crime in the United Kingdom is related to three words: “Radical Islamic terror.”

“Just out report: ‘United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror,'” Trump wrote in a tweet Friday. “Not good, we must keep America safe!”

Just out report: “United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.” Not good, we must keep America safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2017

A study of police records from England and Wales found that the U.K. has seen crime rise by 13 percent in one year June 2016 to June 2017, The Guardian reported Thursday. Incidents of sexual assault and knife attacks increased by an even greater percentage, British police said.

In the period reported, gun crime increased by 27 percent; knife crime increased by 26 percent, and sexual crimes increased by 19 percent, the report found.

While Trump connected the rise in violence in the U.K. to Islamic terrorism, the crime statistics actually exclude the two most violent confirmed terrorist attacks in Britain over the past year. The homicide rate, which rose 8 percent from the previous period, did not include the 35 people killed in the attacks on Manchester and London.

Some of the increase could be due to “better recording” practices, according to the British Home Office Minister Sarah Newton. “But while it is clear that much of the rise in police-recorded violent offenses is due to better recording, we know that some of this increase is likely to be genuine, which is why we have taken urgent action to stop these crimes and keep our communities safe,” Newton said.

