Bannon To Republicans: George Bush’s Presidency ‘Most Destructive’

Steve Bannon unleashed a fury of criticism against former Republican President George W. Bush Friday night.

The former chief strategist to President Trump told the annual California Republican party convention that Bush was the “most destructive” president in American history and mocked Bush for never knowing whether “he is coming or going.”

Bannon’s remarks in Anaheim were in response to a speech by Bush in which the former two-term president delivered some harsh words for the current Republican administration’s emphasis on “America First,” and the “isolationism” that Bush says it spawns. Bush suggested Trump’s “nativism” was destroying the country.

Bannon was having none of it.

“There has not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush’s,” Bannon told a crowd that booed at the mention of Bush’s name, then rose for a standing ovation at the end of the speech.

Bannon also castigated the “lords of technology” in Silicon Valley and expressed outrage that some in the state are seriously advocating secession from the rest of the U.S.

He said, “You’ve got everything you need to win” in California, and told them to reject the party establishment.

The speech attracted a small group of protesters. Police reported no arrests.

