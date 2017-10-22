McConnell ‘Thrilled’ To Have Trump In The White House

President Donald Trump (L) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talk to reporters in the Rose Garden following a lunch meeting at the White House October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was “thrilled” to have President Donald Trump in the White House, because the president is so committed to pushing tax reform.

“What we’re interested in is achieving an agenda for the American people-and the president’s agenda and our agenda are one in the same. We’re thrilled to have somebody in the White House who supports what this House and Senate Republican majority has been wanting to have an opportunity to do for a long time,” McConnell said on “Fox News Sunday.”

McConnell promised to successfully shepherd tax reform through the Senate, that would mark the first major piece of legislation passed in Trump’s first year in the Oval Office.

“President Trump, I think, doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the changes that he’s brought about that are unrelated to legislation. But we’re going to score a big legislative accomplishment here on tax reform in the very near future,” McConnell said.

The majority leader’s statements come at an interesting time, considering his reportedly rocky relationship with the president.

The president has called out McConnell for months over perceived failures in the Senate.

Trump publicly admonished the majority leader for failing to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare in August and for not heeding advice on other legislative matters, like the debt-ceiling. The president has also made a number of private slights aimed at McConnell.

Trump criticized both McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Twitter Thursday, claiming he asked the pair to attach a measure to raise the debt ceiling to a recently passed Veterans Affairs bill. Trump blamed McConnell and Ryan for failing to follow through with his request and claimed raising the debt ceiling “could have been easy.”

Now the situation is “a mess,” Trump said.

Follow Robert on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected]



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].