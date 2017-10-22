White House Slams ‘Slanderous’ Senator For Calling Stephen Miller A White Supremacist

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-ID) (L) and ranking member Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) talk during the confirmation hearing for Jay Claton to be commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to lead the SEC, Clayton was questioned by senators about his years representing large banks like Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and other Wall Street companies. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

The White House slammed Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a statement Sunday for calling Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, a white supremacist.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned Brown for his appearance Sunday on CNN, in which he stated that Miller “seems to be” a white supremacist. Brown also said without citation that “studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkled around the White House.”

“Senator Brown’s comments are outrageous and slanderous,” Sanders said in a statement. “The nonstop name calling from the left continues to show an inability to build consensus and fix the problems ailing hardworking Americans. Senator Brown needs to understand that when he calls out public servants who are part of the Trump Administration, he is indicting the voters in Ohio themselves who overwhelmingly voted for the President’s agenda.”

“Instead of performing theatre for the extreme left fringe, his time would be better spent fighting for everyday people by supporting the Trump Agenda of pro-worker trade and immigration policies that will raise wages and living standards for all Americans,” Sanders added.

During the CNN interview, Brown also said he considered Stephen Bannon, former White House chief strategist and current executive chairman of Breitbart News, to definitively be a white supremacist, using even stronger language than accusations he threw at Miller.

Brown’s comments come following Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson’s remarks Friday. In an interview with The New York Times, Wilson charged that “The White House is full of white supremacists.”

The spat between Wilson and the White House emerged after Trump made a phone call to Myeshia Johnson, widow of one of the four Green Berets killed by an Islamic State-affiliate in Niger during an operation. Wilson was apparently in the room listening to the call, which was on speakerphone. She later stated that Trump told Johnson that her husband “must’ve known what he signed up for.”

Trump subsequently denied that he made the comment and attacked Wilson in a tweet Sunday, calling her “wacky.”

