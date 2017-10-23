Brigadier General: We’re Allowing Frederica Wilson To Stand On Backs Of Dead Soldiers [VIDEO]

Brigadier Gen. Anthony Tata asked why the media is allowing Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson to “stand on the backs of four dead soldiers” during a Monday segment on CNN’s “New Day.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked if White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was given special treatment because he lost his son in battle, and Tata said the issue wasn’t with Kelly but with Wilson.

“I think the bigger question is, why are we allowing a congresswoman to stand on the backs of four dead soldiers. Why are we continuing to dig this hole,” Tata said. “I thought there might be one last refuge of reverence here, and that’s military deaths.”

Tata said exploiting military deaths for political gain is “appalling” and cautioned the parties involved to de-escalate the situation out of respect for the families.

“The idea that we’re continuing to use theses military killed in action combat deaths as a political weapon is appalling to me, so I think everybody needs to put down the shovel on this one,” he concluded.

Rep. Wilson recently said she was a “rock star” during an interview with a local Fox affiliate.

