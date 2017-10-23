Eric Holder Says He ‘Will See’ About Running For Political Office [VIDEO]

Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he’s not sure whether he will run for political office in the future, saying Monday that he’s “not saying no” to the possibility.

“Are you ever going to run for office?” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked the Obama appointee during an interview on Monday.

“I don’t know,” responded Holder, who lives in Washington, D.C. and entered private legal practice after leaving the Justice Department in 2015.

Holder, a close friend of President Obama’s, told Maddow that his current political focus is his work on the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

“I want to make sure we repel these attacks on our democracy, try to end political gerrymandering to the extent that we can,” said Holder.

“And you know, I’ll see. I’m not saying no at this point, but that’s not the focus of what I’m concentrating on,” Holder said of his political prospects.

