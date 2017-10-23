Newt Gingrich: Hillary’s Russia Connection Is ‘Stunning’ [VIDEO]

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich called Hillary Clinton's Russia connections "stunning" and said the flow of foreign money into American politics must be stopped. (Screenshot-Fox News)

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called Hillary Clinton’s Russia connections “stunning,” and the flow of foreign money into American politics is spinning out of control, he said Monday on “Fox and Friends.”

“The total surround for Hillary Clinton of Russian influence peddling was stunning,” Gingrich said during the Fox News interview. It is irresponsible of the media to obsess over President Donald Trump while ignoring the crimes of the Clinton Foundation, Gingrich said.

“In the case of Russia, I’ve always thought it was crazy that we’re over here looking at a very minor issue about Trump — you had the Uranium One deal, you had $135 million going to the Clinton Foundation,” he said. “You had Bill Clinton getting a half million dollars. You had the Podesta Group doing things that were representational, including I believe, representing a major Russian bank.”

Investigators shouldn’t stop with Russia and should expand probes to include countries like China and Saudi Arabia, who are funneling money into American politics to secure more influence, Gingrich said.

“I think it’s useful not just to look at Russia, but to look at Saudi Arabia, to look at China,” Gingrich added. “Lots of countries have figured out that hiring a lobbyist, giving money to a foundation, endowing a university — the level of foreign money penetrating this country is very disturbing and I think that we ought to have some kind of Congressional hearings.”

The Clinton Foundation’s donations should be made public as part of a full-scale investigation to determine if the organization took foreign money in exchange for political favors, the former Speaker noted.

“I’m surprised nobody’s demanded that all the Clinton Foundation donations be made public,” he said. “All of this stuff ought to come out and be out in the open.”

