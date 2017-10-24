GOP Senator: Trump Lunch Went Well, No One Was Called A ‘Slut’

BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Republican candidate John Kennedy delivers a victory speech during an election party on December 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kennedy's victory further strengthens the Republican's majority hold over the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s public feuds with several Republican senators didn’t hurt a working lunch Tuesday as “nobody called anyone an ignorant slut,” Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy joked.

“It was a very positive meeting,” Sen. Kennedy told IJR reporter Haley Byrd. Kennedy’s “ignorant slut” remark appears to be a reference to a famous Saturday Night Live segment with Jane Curtin and Dan Aykroyd.

“It was a very positive meeting,” Republican Sen. Kennedy says after Trump GOP lunch. “Nobody called anyone an ignorant slut.” — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 24, 2017

The working lunch, which was supposed to largely focus on tax reform, came after President Trump and Republican Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker spent the morning trading barbs.

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts,” Trump tweeted.

Corker then responded posted on his Twitter account. “Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president,” the Tennessee senator wrote.

Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters that he and Trump didn’t interact during the nearly 90-minute long lunch. CBS reported that Corker said it was “delicious,” and that tax reform was “barely” brought up.

Shortly after the lunch, Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2018.

“We must never accept…personal attacks, threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions,” Flake said during a speech on the Senate floor.