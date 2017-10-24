Grassley Calls For Special Counsel In Uranium One Deal

The Department of Justice needs to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Obama-era Uranium One nuclear deal, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Grassley called on “whoever in DOJ is capable” of appointing a special counsel to do so, noting that “‘whoever’ means if [you] aren’t recused.”

Grassley’s call for a special counsel follows new reports of Russian bribery operations secured approval for the deal. The Senate Judiciary Committee previously launched a probe into the deal, which was approved after Russia funneled millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation and a Kremlin-linked bank paid former President Bill Clinton $500,000 in speaking fees. (RELATED: Hillary Calls Uranium One Stories ‘Debunked’)

Grassley’s call for a special counsel follows two House committee chairmen announcing probes into the Uranium One deal and the Obama-era Department of Justice’s handling of the Clinton email investigation on Tuesday.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson reported on Tuesday that the current special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller, is examining interactions between the Podesta Group, a Democratic lobbying firm co-founded by Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, and Russian pay-to-play efforts in securing the Uranium One deal. (RELATED: Tucker BOMBSHELL: Podesta Group Is In Mueller’s ‘Crosshairs’ Over Russian Influence)