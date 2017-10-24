Politics
Hillary and Bill Clinton (Getty images)   Hillary and Bill Clinton (Getty images)   

Grassley Calls For Special Counsel In Uranium One Deal

Photo of Peter Hasson
Peter Hasson
Associate Editor
10:42 PM 10/24/2017

The Department of Justice needs to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Obama-era Uranium One nuclear deal, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Grassley called on  “whoever in DOJ is capable” of appointing a special counsel to do so, noting that “‘whoever’ means if [you] aren’t recused.”

Grassley’s call for a special counsel follows new reports of Russian bribery operations secured approval for the deal. The Senate Judiciary Committee previously launched a probe into the deal, which was approved after Russia funneled millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation and a Kremlin-linked bank paid former President Bill Clinton $500,000 in speaking fees. (RELATED: Hillary Calls Uranium One Stories ‘Debunked’)

Grassley’s call for a special counsel follows two House committee chairmen announcing probes into the Uranium One deal and the Obama-era Department of Justice’s handling of the Clinton email investigation on Tuesday.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson reported on Tuesday that the current special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller, is examining interactions between the Podesta Group, a Democratic lobbying firm co-founded by Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, and Russian pay-to-play efforts in securing the Uranium One deal. (RELATED: Tucker BOMBSHELL: Podesta Group Is In Mueller’s ‘Crosshairs’ Over Russian Influence)

Tags: Chuck Grassley, Hillary Clinton, Russia, Tony Podesta, Uranium One
  Show comments