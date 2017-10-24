Kid Rock Says He Watches Tucker, Calls The New York Times ‘A Little Bit Gay’

Singer and rapper Kid Rock told Howard Stern in an interview Tuesday that The New York Times is “a little bit gay,” and said that he watched Tucker Carlson and Bill Maher on television.

In an interview with Howard Stern, the host praised the New York Times, saying, “I get very upset when I hear people knocking The New York Times, which is probably the greatest…”

“Hmm, I’m going to knock it,” Kid Rock commented.

The encounter continued until Stern said, “I do believe that papers like The New York Times are a miracle. The reporting…”

Kid Rock cut him off, saying, “It’s a little bit gay.”

Stern said, “What do you mean ‘a little bit gay?’ What does that mean?”

Kid Rock answered, saying that the paper has a “narrative of a left-wing agenda.” (RELATED: Kid Rock Will Not Run For Senate)

The singer also said that he liked watching The Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s primetime show.

He said, “This is why I watch–like, I TiVo Bill Maher and I watch, like, Tucker Carlson, and then I go to fucking MSNBC, like I watch everything.”

