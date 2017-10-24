Kid Rock Will Not Run For Senate

Popular musician Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, will not run for Senate in 2018, he said Tuesday after months of speculation from the country music singer.

Ritchie told “The Howard Stern” radio show that he will definitely not be running for Senate after being mostly silent for months.

“F— no I’m not running for Senate, are you f—ing kidding me? Who couldn’t figure that out?” So that settles that,” Ritchie told Stern, when asked if he would be running for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Ritchie released a statement in late July where he last mentioned if he would officially be running for office, “One thing is for sure though…The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now…and rightfully so!,” Richie said in the statement. “We will be scheduling a press conference in the next 6 weeks or so to address this issue amongst others, and if I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me… it’s game on mthrfkers.”

Only two Republican candidates have officially announced their 2018 senate campaign bids against Michigan Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow thus far. 37-year old Iraq war combat veteran and Detroit businessman, John James, who told The Detroit News that he “supports Trump 2,000 percent” and former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young.

Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, is rumored to be considering a bid, but is said to be hesitant due to the fact that he is on the record telling President Donald Trump to exit his 2016 presidential race, in a phone call, after the controversial video of Trump was released in Oct. 2016.

Ritchie’s U.S. senate campaign website is still up and running.

