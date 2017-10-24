Trump Feuds With GOP Senator Ahead Of Lunch With Republicans

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump greets Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., July 5, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

President Donald Trump continued his feud with Republican Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker Tuesday ahead of a lunch with GOP senators.

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts,” Trump tweeted about Corker, who is not seeking re-election in 2018. “Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus!”

“Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. # AlertTheDaycareStaff,” Corker responded, referencing a previous tweet of his in which he compared the White House to an adult daycare center.

The senator subsequently gave an interview to CNN and said, “I don’t know why [Trump] lowers himself to such a low, low standard and debases our country in the way that he does but he does.”

Trump and Corker have been trading attacks ever since the Tennessee senator questioned Trump’s competence in August. The president’s attack on Corker Tuesday came after an appearance by the lawmaker on NBC’s “Today,” in which he urged the White House to step aside and allow Congress to work on tax reform. (RELATED: Republican Senator Says Trump Puts Nation On ‘Path To World War III’)

“I know recently, the White House in a couple of cases, has been taking things off the table. I would just say, there’s a lot of work to be done,” Corker said. “The spinach part of this, the tough part of this, is upcoming over the next several weeks.”

The lawmaker said that a lunch with Republican senators Trump is set to attend on Capitol Hill Tuesday is a “photo op.”

“The lunch will focus on the robust fall legislative priorities, including getting tax reform passed for the American people,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told The Daily Caller.