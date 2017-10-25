Mark Steyn: ‘Everyone Is Colluding With Russia, Except Trump’ [VIDEO]

Everyone is colluding with Russia except for President Donald Trump, conservative author Mark Steyn said Wednesday night on Fox News. (Photo: Screen Shot/Youtube/Tucker Carlson Tonight)



President Trump might say “wacky things from time to time,” Steyn said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” but he believes “nothing is as wacky” as the new revelations that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Trump as part of a project that led to the infamous dossier compiled by a former British spy.

“Everyone is colluding with Russia except Trump,” Steyn said. “You’ve got the Podesta Group, you’ve got the Hillary campaign, you’ve got the DNC, you’ve got the FBI, you’ve got Christopher Steele, who you credit as an ex-MI6 agent. He’s not just any old ex-MI6 agent, he’s the head of the Russia desk at MI6, which is a pretty big deal.”

Steyn is referencing to a new bombshell report from The Washington Post that reveals Marc E. Elias, a lawyer for the Clinton campaign and DNC, and his law firm, Perkins Coie, hired Fusion GPS last April to investigate President Donald Trump. (RELATED: BOMBSHELL REPORT: Clinton Campaign And DNC Funded Trump Dossier)

On Tuesday morning, two House chairmen announced a probe into new reports about Russian efforts to influence the Uranium One nuclear purchase that gave Russia control of roughly 20 percent of America’s uranium.

