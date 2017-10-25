Reince Priebus Has A New Job In The Swamp

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is rejoining his old law firm and joining a premiere speakers bureau.

Priebus will work in Washington D.C. at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP as president of its government relations and public affairs group, according to a Tuesday press release.

“Michael Best is where my career began, and I’m excited to rejoin the firm in a full-time capacity to lead its growth,” Priebus said in a statement. “In the past few years, the firm’s leadership has taken an impressive, forward-looking approach. I’m looking forward to this homecoming and applying what I’ve learned inside the Beltway to help Michael Best achieve even greater heights.”

The former Republican National Committee chairman told Politico that he doesn’t plan on registering as a lobbyist and that he looks to advise clients on how to navigate Washington in the Trump era.

Priebus will also join the Washington Speakers Bureau. Other speakers represented by the bureau include former secretary of state Madeleine Albright and former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.