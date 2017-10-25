Sen Mike Lee On Jeff Flake: ‘No One Is Indispensable’ [VIDEO]

GOP Sen. Mike Lee weighed in on the retirement of Sen. Jeff Flake Wednesday and said “No one is indispensable,” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“No one is irreplaceable. No one is indispensable, and we are fooling ourselves if we think we are,” he said. Lee also stood up for President Donald Trump and said he disagrees with the president’s style but thinks the administration is getting things done.

“It’s not my style to engage in personal attacks, but the fact is the president is there to do a particular job,” he said. “The president has in fact fought to drain the swamp. For every new regulation he’s taken down sixteen. That’s not nothing.”

The Utah Republican reiterated he doesn’t like the back and forth on social media but feels that focusing on the feuds distracts from Congress’ ability to govern.

“I don’t like this tit for tat going on. I don’t think it should happen, and I think it’s something the two of them need to work out between them,” Lee said. “I understand the concern, and if we were all to chase every squirrel that comes running along in the form of a personal dispute … we’d be very busy doing that and not focusing on the government.”

When the “Morning Joe” panelists suggested Trump forced Flake out, Lee made it clear it was Flake’s decision to step aside.

“Let me be clear that Jeff Flake is not being run out of Congress. He made a decision not to run again, and I respect that,” Lee said. “That was not the president’s decision. That was Jeff Flake’s decision.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]