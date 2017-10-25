Trump Calls Uranium One Scandal The Modern Day Watergate

President Richard Nixon (L), listened to by First lady Pat Nixon and daughter Tricia Nixon (R), says goodbye to family and staff in the White House East Room on August 9, 1974. On Monday it will be 25 years since Nixon resigned his office, or "resigned in disgrace" as many of the news accounts would say, as it became clear the House of Representatives would impeach him for Watergate misdeeds and the Senate would follow by convicting him. In the quarter century since that day, historians, politicians and Nixon himself until he died on April 22, 1994, have argued his legacy and how his resignation -- the first by an American president -- changed the highest office in the land. - Reuters

President Donald Trump likened recent reports implicating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in helping Russia secure drilling rights in the U.S. to the Watergate Scandal on Wednesday.

Trump compared Clinton’s involvement in securing the Uranium One contract to the most well known political scandal in recent American history on the basis that it involved the secretive transfer of large amounts of money toward nefarious political goals.

“I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done so underhanded with tremendous apartments of money being passed, I think that’s Watergate modern age,” Trump said.

Trump also cited a recent report that revealed the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) funded the unsubstantiated dossier on Trump’s personal life to discredit the multiple ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

“I have to say, the whole Russian thing is what it’s turned out to be,” he told reporters at the White House. “This was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election.”

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Clinton’s camp and the DNC paid the opposition research firm Fusion GPS to produce the dossier, which included numerous allegations of sexual impropriety and financial connections between Trump and high ranking Russian officials.

Fusion GPS concealed the identity of the Democratic donors but conceded that their initial foray into Trump based opposition research was funded by Republicans during the presidential primary. However, the unnamed Republican donor pulled their funding before Fusion GPS hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the infamous dossier.

Trump suggested the identity of the Republican donor would emerge eventually.

“They say it began with the Republicans,” Trump said. “I think I would know but I won’t say. It will be determined. It will be determined.”

