Trump Calls Uranium One Scandal The Modern Day Watergate

President Donald Trump likened recent reports implicating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in helping Russia secure drilling rights in the U.S. to the Watergate Scandal on Wednesday.
Trump compared Clinton’s involvement in securing the Uranium One contract to the most well known political scandal in recent American history on the basis that it involved the secretive transfer of large amounts of money toward nefarious political goals.
“I think the uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done so underhanded with tremendous apartments of money being passed, I think that’s Watergate modern age,” Trump said.
Trump also cited a recent report that revealed the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) funded the unsubstantiated dossier on Trump’s personal life to discredit the multiple ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections.
“I have to say, the whole Russian thing is what it’s turned out to be,” he told reporters at the White House. “This was the Democrats coming up with an excuse for losing an election.”
Fusion GPS concealed the identity of the Democratic donors but conceded that their initial foray into Trump based opposition research was funded by Republicans during the presidential primary. However, the unnamed Republican donor pulled their funding before Fusion GPS hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the infamous dossier.
Trump suggested the identity of the Republican donor would emerge eventually.
“They say it began with the Republicans,” Trump said. “I think I would know but I won’t say. It will be determined. It will be determined.”
