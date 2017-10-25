Politics
Trump Says He Thought Flake Was A Democrat [VIDEO]

One day after Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake delivered a rebuke of the president on the Senate floor, Donald Trump told reporters Flake “did the right thing” by not running for reelection in Arizona.

“He was against me from before he ever knew me,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “He wrote a book about me before I ever met him, before I ever heard his name.”

“His poll numbers are so low in Arizona that he couldn’t win,” he continued. “And I don’t blame him for leaving, I think he did the right thing for himself.”

Trump took some additional shots at Flake, calling his book “horrible” and alleging that he thought the senator was a Democrat when he first heard him talking on TV.

“In fact I remember the first time I saw him on television  I said, ‘I assume he’s a Democrat, is he a Democrat?’ and they said, ‘He’s a Republican,'” Trump recalled. “I said, ‘that’s impossible.'”

“He’s done terribly for the great people of Arizona, a state that likes Donald Trump very much, and he would have never won,” Trump concluded. “This way he can get out somewhat gracefully…I wish him well.”

