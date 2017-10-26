DNC Chairman Falsely Claims The Electoral College Is Not Part Of The Constitution

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Democratic National Party Chirman Tom Perez speaks as about 300 people rally to protest against President Donald Trump's firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey outside the White House May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump fired Comey a day earlier, calling it the 'Tuesday Night Massacre,' recalling former President Richard Nixon's firing of a independent special prosecutor. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez falsely claimed that the Electoral College is not “a creation of the Constitution.”

During a lecture at Indiana University Law School, Perez said the Electoral College “doesn’t have to be there,” asserting that the national popular vote should be the principal standard.

“The Electoral College is not a creation of the Constitution. It doesn’t have to be there,” he said. “There’s a national popular vote compact in which a number of states have passed a bill that says we will allocate our vote, our electoral votes, to the person who wins the national popular vote once other states totaling 270 electoral votes do the same.”

Perez’s claim that the U.S. Constitution is not a part of the Electoral College is, however, completely false. Article II clearly outlines the electoral process, dictating that states must appoint electors who meet and vote for the president. (RELATED: Perez: ‘Trump Didn’t Win The Election’ — Republicans ‘Don’t Give A S**t About People’ [VIDEO])

“Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector,” Article II states.

Perez has made statements in the past that President Donald Trump “didn’t win” the 2016 presidential election because former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

