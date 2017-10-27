Trump Says It’s Now ‘Agreed’ That Hillary Colluded With Russia

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that is widely agreed that Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“It is now commonly agreed, after many months of COSTLY looking, that there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Was collusion with HC!”

It was reported earlier this week that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded Fusion GPS’s “Steele Dossier,” which alleged deep ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Republicans have since used this information to go on the offense against Democrats. “Now, we are faced with the possibility — and it looks like the very real probability — the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid a foreign agent for information to try to smear Donald Trump,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on CNN Friday.

The Daily Caller reported Wednesday that Christopher Steele, the former British spy who prepared the dossier, could have paid intermediaries for information who were Russian agents.

Trump’s tweet also came after he compared an Obama-era uranium deal to the Watergate scandal.

“The uranium sale to Russia and the way it was done, so underhanded… That’s Watergate, modern age,” Trump told reporters.

The Russian purchase of the Canadian company that controlled 20 percent of America’s uranium was approved by a government committee that included the State Department, which was headed by Clinton at the time.