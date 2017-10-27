Trump Wishes Happy Birthday To The Wrong Lee Greenwood

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: Singer Lee Greenwood performs during the inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected tomorrow for Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump attempted to wish country music singer Lee Greenwood a happy birthday on Twitter Friday morning, but inadvertently tagged an unknown user who shares the singer’s name.

Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

Trump was attempting to celebrate the life of 75-year-old country star, complimenting him on his signature song “God Bless The USA.” He ended up directing his public endorsement at a relatively anonymous Washington, D.C., lawyer who has 539 followers on Twitter.

The Lee Greenwood Trump was attempting to endorse performed his marquis song at Trump’s inauguration, prompting the new president to join in.

WATCH:

Greenwood, who identifies as a conservative Christian, complimented Trump in a Rolling Stone interview given after the inauguration. Greenwood called Trump a “patriot” and said “he’s going to be a great president” but would not reveal his voting record.

This is not first Trump’s first blunder on Twitter, his off the cuff messages often include grammatical errors and, on occasion, gibberish.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].