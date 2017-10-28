Politics
Michael Moore looks off stage during an interview at the site of his one-man Broadway show at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton   Michael Moore looks off stage during an interview at the site of his one-man Broadway show at the Belasco Theatre in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton   

Trump Decides To Not Be ‘Presidential’ And Make Fun Of Michael Moore

President Donald Trump wrote Saturday that liberal Michael Moore’s Broadway show was a “total bomb” in a tweet Trump called “not at all presidential.”

Moore’s one-man performance closed Sunday after 100 shows. The show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” did somewhat poorly at the box office as it grossed less than half of what it could have, according to Forbes.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 10: Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore celebrates his Broadway Opening Night in "The Terms of My Surrender" at Belasco Theatre on August 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for DKC/O&M)

Moore’s show was an anti-Trump performance. “Can a Broadway show bring down a sitting president?” Moore asked in promotional materials.

The documentary filmmaker said, “We need an army of satirists. [Trump’s] Achilles heel is his very, very thin skin.”

 

