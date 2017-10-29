Boehner On Trump: ‘He Doesn’t Have An Ideological Bone In His Body’

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Former House Speaker John Boehner said the dysfunction in the executive branch makes him look “like I was a genius” for leaving his position and telling Politico there is nobody leading the Republican party, in a profile published Sunday.

The Ohio Republican, who retired in October 2015, said that while the GOP still exists, it’s unclear the direction it’s headed.

“Donald Trump’s not a Republican. He’s not a Democrat. He’s a populist,” he told Politico Magazine. “He doesn’t have an ideological bone in his body.”

Boehner — who referred to former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan, one of his most vocal critics, as “a legislative terrorist”– said the divide within the GOP could lead to historic changes to the political system in the United States.

“They’ll be talking about the end of the two-party system,” he said of what historians will likely say about his time in office.

Boehner has not been shy in his criticisms about how President Donald Trump has attempted to carry out his agenda, having referred to his presidency as “a complete disaster” in May. The Ohio Republican said he thinks Trump is a symptom, not the cause of the divide. He argued social media and people choosing to receive their news from outlets with partisan leanings “kept pushing people further right and further left.”

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].