Despite Strong Economic Numbers, Trump’s Approval Rating Remains Low

President Donald Trump remains below 40 percent approval in a key poll despite strong economic growth.

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday showed that 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance.

The poll results come after the Commerce Department released figures showing the U.S. economy growing at a higher rate than expected and continued record stock market performances. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders frequently points at economic indicators to prove the Trump presidency is a success.

“The stock market is up. Unemployment is down. Jobs are back. And ISIS is on the run. America is winning, and that’s what we like to talk about,” Sanders said during a June press briefing.

However, Americans still aren’t fans of the Trump presidency.

The NBC/WSJ poll found that 58 percent of Americans disapprove of his job performance. Among Republicans, 81 percent approve, while just 7 percent of Democrats are supportive of Trump’s performance in office, and 34 percent of independents approve.

“This is his worst showing of his young presidency so far,” Democratic pollster Fred Yang said. The same NBC/WSJ poll had Barack Obama at 51 percent approval during the fall of his first year in office.

The poll found that Americans generally support Trump’s handling of the economy and hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

However, a plurality disapproved of his handling of the role of commander-in-chief, the situation in North Korea, the mass shooting in Las Vegas, NFL protests, the hurricane in Puerto Rico, health care and the Iran nuclear agreement.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 and is of 900 adults. The margin of error is 3.3 percent.