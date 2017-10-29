Ginsburg Vows To Stay On SCOTUS As Long As She Can

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday that she has no plans to retire any time soon.

“My answer is as long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it,” Ginsburg, 84, told a friendly audience at an Equal Justice Works conference in Arlington, Va.

“I used to have an answer, it worked for a lot of years,” she added. “It was Justice Brandeis — when he was appointed he was the same age as I was, 60. And he stayed for 23 years, so I expect to stay at least as long. Well, now I’ve passed Brandeis, I’ve passed Frankfurter.”

Justice Louis Brandeis, the Court’s first Jewish justice, was appointed in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson. He served until 1939. Justice Felix Frankfurter, another Jewish justice and leading conservative foil to his liberal Warren Court contemporaries, served from 1939 to 1962.

The chances of a Ginsburg retirement during the current administration are low. In a break with tradition that has little precedent in the modern era, Ginsburg disparaged then-Republican nominee Donald Trump in candid interviews with CNN and The New York Times. Though the justice later apologized for the remarks, she revived their general theme in September 2017, telling Charlie Rose of CBS News that sexism played a role in Trump’s victory.

