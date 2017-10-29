Pelosi Openly Mocks GOP For Constantly Losing Negotiations To Dems

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1207FB35C0

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi did not shy away from mocking her Republican adversaries in an interview with The Washington Post, saying Democrats “ate their lunch” in major negotiations this year.

“Even though they had the signature and two majorities, we ate their lunch,” Pelosi boasted in one of her interviews with The Post on Sunday. “That’s what we do.”

Pelosi isn’t shy about her success, bragging to The Post that she is a “master legislator.”

“I am a master legislator. I just love it,” Pelosi said. “I consider myself a weaver, like I have a loom. And I bring all these different threads together.”

The California Democrat has been working with Republicans to oppose their own party’s agenda on a range of issues, from repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Pelosi also worked with GOP governors to oppose cuts to Medicaid, another sticking point in the health care debate.

It was rogue Republicans senators, not Democrats that derailed the effort to repeal and replace the ACA. The GOP abandoned ACA repeal, at least for now, in late September, and instead are gearing up for tax reform, which Republicans seem confident they can pass without Democratic interference.

Pelosi was successful in stymieing the GOP’s budget plan since the bill Congress agreed to did not include funding for a border wall — a major priority for President Donald Trump.

Trump signed the budget deal in September. Republicans weren’t excited about the budget agreement, but it was largely passed to avoid a government shutdown. The budget deal funds the government through Dec. 15.

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to paint the budget fiasco as not a big deal, Pelosi shot back.

“He was trying to pin a rose on it, poor baby,” Pelosi told The Post. “We now have more leverage.”

Pelosi has been relaying this message at fundraising events across the country. She’s traveled to 165 fundraisers in 35 cities, promoting her party’s plan to keep Republicans from enacting their policy agenda. So far, she’s raised $38.9 million for House Democrats, The Post reported.

