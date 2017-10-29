Trump Lays Out Why Russia Probe Is A ‘Witch Hunt’

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stands behind U.S. President Donald Trump, who speaks at the Minority Enterprise Development Week White House awards ceremony, at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the investigation into his ties with Russia have backfired on Democrats, worked to unite the Republican party, and unmasked truth behind the “Clinton made Fake Dossier.”

“Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),” the president tweeted Sunday.

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…”collusion,” which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

All of this “Russia” talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate Donald Trump. The research was then used to create the now famous Trump dossier that catalyzed a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The president also called out the Clinton Uranium One deal and the “33,000” deleted emails from Clinton’s private email server.

Trump said that it is “NOT” coincidental that special counsel Robert Mueller filed his first charges in the Trump-Russia probe at the same time Republicans are pushing comprehensive tax reform through Congress.

