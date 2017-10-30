Boehner: There Is No Leader Of The Republican Party

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: Outgoing U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) wipes his eye as he gives his farewell speech in the House Chamber of the Capitol October 29, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote for a new speaker to succeed Boehner today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner does not believe the Republican party has a definitive leader, and even questions whether or not there is a party anymore.

“There is nobody” leading the Republican party, Boehner told Politico. “Donald Trump’s not a Republican. He’s not a Democrat. He’s a populist. He doesn’t have an ideological bone in his body.”

Boehner sat down with Politico for the first series of interviews the former Ohio congressmen has given since leaving office in 2014.

The former speaker thinks that when historians are judging his time as the leader of the House, they will be “talking about the end of the two-party system.”

He sees the current hyper-partisan political climate as the result of “modern-day” and “social media.”

“It was modern-day media, and social media, that kept pushing people further right and further left. People started to figure out … they could choose where to get their news. And so what do people do? They choose places they agree with, reinforcing the divide,” Boehner told Politico.

