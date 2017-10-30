George Papadopoulos: I Am Not George Papadopoulos

WASHINGTON - JUNE 25: FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. The news conference was to mark the 5th anniversary of Innocence Lost initiative. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A man with the same name as former Donald Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has faced a lot of heat on Twitter after reports surfaced Monday that the campaign adviser secretly plead guilty to lying to federal agents.

The man who shares the same name as the former Trump adviser posted a tweet Monday expressing his frustration with the thousands of incoming tweets he received associating him with the recently indicted Papadopoulos.

“For the nth time, I am NOT Trump’s foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE!,” Papadopoulos tweeted. His Twitter biography says that he provides “top quality personal finance advice.Wall Street Journal Expert panelist.”

For the nth time, I am NOT Trump’s foreign policy adviser! I have NO association with the Trump camp! NONE! — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 30, 2017

The George Papadopoulos people are confusing him with accepted a plea deal from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller related to charges that the man lied to the FBI earlier this year about his interactions with Russian nationals during the presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos, 30, accepted the plea deal on Oct. 5, said Peter Carr, a spokesman for the Special Counsel’s office. Papadopoulos was arrested on July 27 and has since met with Mueller’s investigators, according to an indictment unsealed by Mueller Monday. (RELATED: This Former Trump Campaign Adviser Is A ‘Person Of Interest’ In Senate Intel’s Russia Probe)

The indictment of Papadopoulos follows news earlier in the day that Mueller indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business partner, Rick Gates. Manafort and Gates are charged with money laundering and tax crimes.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Papadopoulos for comment about the reaction he has been receiving on Twitter but did not receive a response in time for publication.

