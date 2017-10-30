Manafort And Gates Plead NOT Guilty

Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. Picture taken August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri - S1AETWIWWYAA

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business parter Rick Gates pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges including conspiracy against the United States in court Monday.

Manafort and Gates were indicted in a federal court on 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States, and making false and misleading statements. The two believe they are innocent and pleaded not guilty in front of U.S. District Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson Monday afternoon.

The conditions for the release for Manafort and Gates will be home detention with daily reporting to law enforcement. The two will also be forced to surrender their passports, CNBC reported.

The indictment related to the core of Mueller’s Russia probe, which began in May when the former FBI director was appointed special counsel, does not mention Trump’s name once. Mueller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate Russian interference in the U.S. election, as well as any related issues, including possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Manafort turned himself in to the FBI field office in Washington, D.C., Monday morning.

