Manafort And Gates Will Appear In Court The Same Day As Indictment

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, Campaign Manager for Donald Trump, speaks on the phone while touring the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena as final preparations continue July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Republican National Convention begins tomorrow. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former Trump campaign director Paul Manafort and his colleague Rick Gates are scheduled to make their first court appearances at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The two business associates are set to make their first appearances in front of U.S. District Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson Monday afternoon, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Manafort walked into the FBI’s field office in Washington, D.C., Monday at approximately 8:15 a.m., after he and Gates were instructed to turn themselves in to federal authorities. Manafort and Gates are the first to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.

The two are being processed separately, a law enforcement official told CNN. They will later be transported to the Washington court later Monday morning. (RELATED: Manafort Voluntarily Turns Himself In To FBI)

Former Trump campaign aides told The Daily Caller in September that they believed Manafort would be indicted for crimes such as money laundering or tax evasion.

