Mueller Makes Key Error In Manafort Indictment

Former Ukrainian prime minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko speaks during a press conference in Kiev on March 27, 2014. Ukraine's formerly jailed divisive opposition icon Yulia Tymoshenko completed an improbable return to politics on March 27 following her release on February 22, by confirming plans to run for president in elections on May 25. AFP PHOTO/GENYA SAVILOV (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)

An indictment filed by special counsel Robert Mueller Monday incorrectly identifies Ukrainian politician Yulia Tymoshenko as a former Ukrainian president when she is in fact a former prime minister.

The indictment details numerous charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates related to lobbying work the pair did for a Russian backed Ukrainian political party.

You’ve got to be fucking kidding me, Mueller can’t even get his facts straight in indictment: Tymoshenko was never President, she was PM… pic.twitter.com/yjxP9WoOty — Philippe Lemoine (@phl43) October 30, 2017

The document makes reference to Tymoshenko in the course of describing Manafort and Gates’ lobbying efforts on behalf of their marquis client, former Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych. Mueller’s investigators allege the pair lobbied members of congress in defense of Yanukovych’s jailing of Tymoshenko, his then political opponent.

Tymoshenko served as prime minister for two separate terms, first in 2005 and next from 2007 to 2010. She was jailed on corruption charges following Yanukovych’s election in 2011 and Manafort reportedly played a pivotal role in sheltering the regime from prevailing international sentiment, which held that she was jailed for political reasons.

The Ukrainian constitution designates the prime minister as the head of government while the president is the head of state. In practice this broadly means that the president sets general policy and the prime minister implements those policies.

