Schumer Wants Special Counsel Probe To Continue Investigation ‘Unimpeded’

Paul Manafort, advisor to Donald Trump, is seen on the floor of the Quicken Loans Arena at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday wants to see the Russia investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to continue following the 12-count indictment against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“These reported indictments show that the special counsel’s probe is ongoing in a very serious way. The rule of law is paramount in America and the investigation must be allowed to proceed unimpeded,” Schumer said in a written statement.

“The president must not, under any circumstances, interfere with the special counsel’s work in any way. If he does so, Congress must respond swiftly, unequivocally, and in a bipartisan way to ensure that the investigation continues,” he added.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday morning on WTAQ radio that the indictments would not distract Congress from doing its work.

Ryan was asked if Mueller indictments would be problematic or derail GOP agenda/tax overhaul plans: https://t.co/bdVCrVWgI5 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) October 30, 2017

Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates were indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia. The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

“Manafort used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States without paying taxes on that income,” the indictment reads.

“As part of the scheme, Manafort and Gates repeatedly provided false information to financial bookkeepers, tax accountants and legal counsel, among others,” it continues.

Both Gates and Manafort surrendered to the FBI on Monday and are expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

