DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison struggled to name a leader of the Democratic Party during a Sunday night interview on MSNBC.

“We’re lucky to have a lot of leaders,” Ellison said. “You know, I was in North Carolina this weekend, there’s a woman named Vi Lyles running for mayor of Charlotte and I would say she is a leader.”

MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt cut in, asserting, “you’re saying a leader, not the leader.”

“Is there anybody that stands out?” she pressed.

Ellison scrambled, stating, “of course, a lot d0–Nancy Pelosi stands out, Chuck Schumer stands out.”

“I’d rather have a bunch of leaders, a lot of folks offering leadership to this party than just one big person who everybody bows to,” he continued. “I think that’s a strong way to do it. Look, the work is just too vast…We need a lot of leaders.”

Hunt listened to Ellison’s answer with a slight smirk on her face, finally saying, “Congressman, I just have to say, I don’t think you’re answering my question. This would have been a relatively easy answer in 2008.”

Ellison ceded that President Obama was an easily identifiable party leader but stated that his party is “training leadership” across the country.

