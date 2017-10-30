Trump Aide That Pleaded Guilty Wanted To Contact Book Publisher

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump aide that pleaded guilty to lying to federal officials, recently posted on LinkedIn that he is looking for a speakers bureau and book publisher.

Papadopoulos, 30, was arrested on July 27 and accepted a plea deal on Oct. 5. for lying regarding his contacts to a London-based professor with alleged ties to the Kremlin, a female Russian national and someone described as a member of the Russian foreign ministry. The federal indictment unsealed Monday said that Papadopoulos cooperated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation following his arrest.

The former member of the campaign’s foreign advisory team also seems willing to share information with the larger public.

“Interested in meeting with a prominent publisher. Recommendations welcome,” Papadopoulos wrote on his LinkedIn three weeks ago. Then just last week, the former aide wrote, “Speaker bureau recommendations welcomed.”

Papadopoulos did not respond to a press inquiry about why he wanted these contacts.

“We will have the opportunity to comment on George’s involvement when called upon by the court at a later date,” Papadopoulos’ attorneys said in a statement. “We look forward to telling all of the details of George’s story at that time.”