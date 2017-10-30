Trump’s Lawyer Says Manafort, Gates Won’t Be Pardoned

Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. Picture taken August 17, 2016. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Ty Cobb, reportedly said the president is not considering pardons for former Trump presidential campaign chairman and chief strategist Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates.

“No, no, no. That’s never come up and won’t come up,” Cobb told reporters in response to questions as to whether or not Trump is thinking about offering a presidential pardon to Manafort and Gates.

Manafort and Gates were instructed to turn themselves into federal authorities Monday morning, marking the first charges in the ongoing investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election. The pair agreed to turn over to federal custody Monday, after being indicted in a federal court on 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the United States, and knowingly making false and misleading statements.

The indictments come after a federal grand jury approved the first criminal charges Saturday in Mueller’s investigation into Trump campaign affiliates.

