Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from New York, was able to squeeze in a quick anti-gun talking point during a CNN interview Tuesday about the terrorist attack in Manhattan.

WATCH:

Blumenthal apparently told host Wolf Blitzer that he wanted to make a point about guns during the interview, because Blitzer prompted him by stating, “You wanted to make one point, I know you gotta run back to the Hill, Senator, but go ahead.”

Blumenthal said it doesn’t “square” with him that the terrorist only had a paintball gun and a pellet gun, according to reports.

“And perhaps there was a fortunate aspect to this, that he wasn’t–didn’t have an assault weapon or something that would have literally killed tens or hundreds of people at that point,” Blumenthal stated. “But the use of the truck certainly is the MO that is used more and more by homegrown and foreign terrorists.”

