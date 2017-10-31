Chris Christie Is The Most Hated Governor In America

PALM BEACH, FL - APRIL 03: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during the "Managing the Disruption" conference held at the Tideline Ocean Resort on April 3, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. The conference is put on by the Greene Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to finding, developing, and promoting strategies for increasing upward mobility in America. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie is the most hated governor in the United States, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Seventy-seven percent of New Jersey voters disapprove of Christie’s job in office, according to the Morning Consult poll. Christie’s disapproval rating is the highest number ever recorded in the survey’s history, where only 18 percent were pleased by his performance as governor.

Christie, who has been the governor of the state since 2010, has faced a lot of heat after he denied any knowledge about the infamous “Bridgegate” scandal in 2013, where a former Christie staffer and New York executive were accused of intentionally shutting lanes in the city down as a punishment for the mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie’s re-election.

Christie denied having any knowledge of the scandal, despite witnesses testifying in trial that he knew details about the case.

David Wildstein, a former ally to embattled Christie and director at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, pled guilty in 2015 for his role in “Bridgegate” scandal. He was spared any jail time due to his cooperation with prosecutors. Wildstein will instead complete three years of probation and 500 hours of community service, in addition to paying more than $24,000 in fines.

Although Wildstein faced up to 27 months in prison, prosecutors recommended that he only receive probation, thanks to his testimony that helped convict former Christie staffer Bridget Kelly and former Port Authority of New York executive Bill Baroni. (RELATED: ‘Bridgegate’ Mastermind Avoids Serving Any Jail Time)

Kelly and Baroni were sentenced in March to 18 and 24 months in prison, respectively, for their role in the scheme, which Christie also took a lot of heat for, due to the fact he was associated with them.

While continuing to serve as governor, Christie was appointed by President Donald Trump in May to lead a group of bipartisan lawmakers in an effort to fight the U.S. opioid crisis.

The poll was conducted online, where 255,120 registered U.S. voters as well as residents from each state voted on their governors.

