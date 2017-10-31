Despite Setbacks, GOP Fiercely Adheres To Tax Reform Schedule

Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady (R-TX) listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady said the tax writing committee still plans to finish and roll out its tax reform legislation Wednesday, following a two-hour meeting with Republicans on the panel Tuesday evening.

Brady’s comments come amid reports that the committee planned to push back its unveiling of the bill until Thursday due to a number of unresolved issues, including how to address state and local tax deductions. Brady said tax writers, who spent the day hashing out details of the plan, will continue to work until the text is completed.

“Here’s what I can say, we are making excellent progress. We are very close to what we set out to do: bold, pro-growth tax reform,” Brady told reporters. “A lot of work remains with the drafters, right now, they will continue to work through the night. We are moving forward. No announcement of change in the schedule.”

The lower chamber recently passed the Senate’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget, equipped with reconciliation instructions allowing for $1.5 trillion to be added to the deficit over the course of a decade and providing lawmakers with two extra weeks to complete their work on overhauling the tax code. House GOP leadership has repeatedly said it wants the legislation passed before Thanksgiving and a bill sent to the president’s desk before the end of the year.

