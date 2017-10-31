Rubio Backs Ed Gillespie On The Campaign Trail

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 16: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks ahead of President Donald Trump announcing policy changes he is making toward Cuba at the Manuel Artime Theater in the Little Havana neighborhood on June 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The President will re-institute some of the restrictions on travel to Cuba and U.S. business dealings with entities tied to the Cuban military and intelligence services. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hit the campaign trail for Virginia Republican politician Ed Gillespie Monday night, assuring the crowd that Gillespie is the right candidate for governor.

Rubio blasted Gillespie’s opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, in his speech at the get-out-the-vote-rally held at a Loudoun County plumbing company, saying Northam’s support for sanctuary cities would help the growth of the gang MS-13.

Rubio praised Gillespie for his stance on crime and economic development.

“It’s great to be here for Ed Gillespie, who I’ve known for so long,” Rubio said. “I’ve been hearing your future governor speak … I started thinking about all the jobs he’s going to steal from Florida, but I’m still going to help him.”

“This election is about you, and it’s about future and your children’s future,” Rubio continued.

Vice President Mike Pence and former president George W. Bush have also spoke at rallies for Gillespie. President Donald Trump has also showed his support for Gillespie online, which could be a part of the reason the race has tightened.

Gillespie leads Northam by eight points, 41 to 33 percent, among likely voters, according to a Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll released Wednesday. However, The Real Clear Politics poll shows Northam with a slight three-point lead over Gillespie.

Trump attacked Northam Thursday, accusing him of being “weak” on crime and referencing reports that Northam frequently missed scheduled committee meetings and other appointments during his time in office.

The race has been deadlocked in recent weeks, but Gillespie has continued to make significant gains.

The election will be held on Nov. 7 in the commonwealth of Virginia.

