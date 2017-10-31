Politics
Senate Dems Make Terrible ‘Stranger Things’ Meme

Amber Athey
Amber Athey
Media Reporter
2:36 PM 10/31/2017

The Senate Democrats are trying to save face after Twitter mocked them for sending out a terrible “Stranger Things” meme Tuesday.

The Senate Dems used the popular Netflix show to bash President Trump’s tax reform plan, writing, “Tomorrow, the GOP is expected to finally unveil #TrumpTax plan, but w/ planned middle class tax hikes, we’re sure it’s in the upside down.”

The responses to the tweet were nothing short of hilarious.

The responses were so overwhelmingly negative that the Senate Dems account had no choice but to walk back the meme.

