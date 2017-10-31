(L to R) U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), and Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) unveil the Democratic party's "A Better Deal" for working Americans in Berryville, Virginia, U.S., July 24, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan - RTX3CR1W

The Senate Democrats are trying to save face after Twitter mocked them for sending out a terrible “Stranger Things” meme Tuesday.

The Senate Dems used the popular Netflix show to bash President Trump’s tax reform plan, writing, “Tomorrow, the GOP is expected to finally unveil # TrumpTax plan, but w/ planned middle class tax hikes, we’re sure it’s in the upside down.”

Tomorrow, the GOP is expected to finally unveil #TrumpTax plan, but w/ planned middle class tax hikes, we’re sure it’s in the upside down. pic.twitter.com/aCMmaD3EFj — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 31, 2017

The responses to the tweet were nothing short of hilarious.

Me trying to figure out why the Dems have decided that they never want to win another election ever again pic.twitter.com/ihKT3uXxR9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 31, 2017

are you, like, incapable of phrasing a policy position in non-condescending language — new msg from russia (@grapesmoker) October 31, 2017

Can you guys stop being so incompetent and actually try to win some elections — Scott (@firescotch) October 31, 2017

When they try, it’s actually worse. — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) October 31, 2017

do you guys have anyone in your social media team under 50 — 红色娘子军 (@detachment_red) October 31, 2017

this resonates with me because it’s like the tv show i watch on the computer — bobby (@bobby) October 31, 2017

The responses were so overwhelmingly negative that the Senate Dems account had no choice but to walk back the meme.

Alright, this meme is pretty bad. Is it worse than tax hikes for the middle class that pay for tax giveaways for the 1%? No chance. https://t.co/r7OAAXh4Xl — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 31, 2017

