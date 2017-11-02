Pelosi Runs From Press Conference After Brazile Article Was Released [VIDEO]

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol October 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Moments before Leader Pelosi spoke, the House passed a fiscal 2018 budget 216 to 212, beginning a process for the Senate to move forward on an overhaul of the tax code. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi left a press conference without taking questions Thursday, the same day former interim Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Donna Brazile blasted their party.

Pelosi held the press conference to criticize the GOP’s tax plan released Thursday. She called the bill the “#BillonairesFirst tax plan” and said it would create a “nightmare” for working families in the U.S.

Pelosi, who usually takes questions at the end of her weekly press conferences, ignored reporters after she finished reading her statement and walked off the stage.

The minority leader’s decision to not take questions from the press comes the same day as a piece Brazile wrote for Politico, where the former interim DNC chair scorched the Democratic party including former President Barack Obama and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

A reporter for Politico who was present at the press conference immediately tweeted about Pelosi refusing to answer questions from the press.

AND THEN @NancyPelosi leaves her weekly press conference after 22 minutes w/o taking any questions from reporters. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 2, 2017

WATCH:



Brazile’s article blamed her party for handing over complete control of the party to the Clinton campaign almost a year before she secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

