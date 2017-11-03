Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden listens during Class Day Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 24, 2017, ahead of the University's 366th Commencement Exercises on May 25. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

In a move sure to stir talk about a 2020 presidential run, Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed the Democratic candidate for mayor in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday morning.

Democrat Joyce Craig has also received help from Rep. John Delaney — who has already declared his 2020 candidacy — and rumored 2020 candidates former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. WMUR first reported that Biden endorsed Craig.

New Hampshire is the first primary state in the nation.

WATCH:

Biden spoke to InStyle magazine in a recent profile ahead of the release of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

“I haven’t decided to run,” Biden said. “But I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run. We’ll see what happens.”

He continued to say, “This moment in American history sort of fits into my wheelhouse and the strengths I have.”