GOP Reps Introduce Resolution Pulling Mueller From Russia Probe

Three Republican congressmen introduced a resolution Friday calling for special counsel Robert Mueller to recuse himself from the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Louie Gohmert of Texas believe Mueller should step down due to the fact that he was the FBI director in 2010 when U.S. government agencies approved the sale of Uranium One, according to Business Insider.

Gaetz said Mueller found evidence of criminal activity while he was acting FBI director that could have been relevant to the deal but did not bring any charges, and that Mueller should therefore recuse himself from the current investigation.

“These deeply troubling events took place when Mr. Mueller was the Director of the FBI. As such, his impartiality is hopelessly compromised,” Gaetz said in a statement. “He must step down immediately.”

The Obama administration approved the acquisition of the Canadian mining company Uranium One by a Russian-backed firm, The New York Times reported in 2015. The 2010 merger gave the Russian firm Rosatom access to roughly 20 percent of American uranium deposits. (RELATED: NYT Reporter Calls Uranium One Scandal Reports ‘Tactical Political Strategy’ [VIDEO])

The story re-emerged after a bombshell report from The Hill, which revealed that the FBI had gathered extensive evidence prior to the deal’s approval; namely, that the Kremlin compromised employees within an American uranium trucking firm in an effort to expand Russian access to U.S. uranium.

Additionally, the Russian beneficiaries of the Uranium One deal made generous donations to the Clinton Foundation numbering in the millions, and paid substantial speaking fees to former President Bill Clinton.

If passed, the GOP congressmen’s resolution would likely shake up the special investigation, and a new special counsel would be appointed.

