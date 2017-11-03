Liberal Columnists Attack Sarah Sanders For Her Weight, Southern Accent

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Two male, liberal columnists this week launched personal attacks against White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Los Angeles Times columnist David Horsey mocked Sanders’ appearance, saying she “looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids’ games.”

“Rather than the fake eyelashes and formal dresses she puts on for news briefings, Sanders seems as if she’d be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes,” Horsey wrote on Wednesday. “Yet, even if Trump privately wishes he had a supermodel for a press secretary, he is lucky to have Sanders.”

Another columnist, the New York Times’ Frank Bruni, similarly went out of his way on Friday to bash Sanders for her personal characteristics, in this case her way of speaking.

Bruni wrote that Sanders is “serving a function other than communication, which turns out not to be her forte.”

“To listen to her pronounce ‘priorities’ is akin to hearing the air seep out of a flat tire, and she leaves half of the consonants on the curb,” Bruni added parenthetically, mocking Sanders for her Southern accent.