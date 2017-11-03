House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she is uninterested in whether or not the Democratic National Committee rigged the 2016 primaries in favor of Hillary Clinton, an allegation made this week by former DNC interim chairwoman Donna Brazil.

“My focus is on the next election. I don’t have a spare second to be thinking about comments that went on within the DNC,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, said at a press conference in Washington.

“I have responsibility for what I have responsibility for. I don’t have any interest in what I don’t have any responsibility for when it comes to other campaigns.”

Pelosi was asked to respond to allegations made by Brazile in a Politico piece on Thursday. A longtime Democratic political consultant, Brazile wrote that she obtained documents that showed that DNC leadership, including former chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, stacked the deck in favor of Clinton as early as Aug. 2015.

She also alleged that DNC leaders kept the scheme secret and that the Clinton campaign essentially controlled the DNC’s finances well before Clinton won the primaries.

Pelosi bragged on Friday that she is the Democratic party’s biggest fundraiser, but she sloughed off the idea that her leadership position requires her to delve into intra-party squabbles.

“I haven’t had time to be reading any of that anyway,” she said.

“There will be all kinds of books written about what happened,” she continued, inadvertently citing the title of Clinton’s latest book, “What Happened.”

